Following A 2.82% Weekly Incline, Is It Still A Buy For Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN)?

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s traded shares stood at 3.73 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.20. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.92, to imply an increase of 3.18% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The CAN share’s 52-week high remains $4.54, putting it -55.48% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.83. The company has a valuation of $597.52M, with an average of 4.53 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.76 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Canaan Inc. (CAN), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CAN a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.11.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) trade information

After registering a 3.18% upside in the last session, Canaan Inc. (CAN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.26 this Wednesday, 07/19/23, jumping 3.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.82%, and 35.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 41.75%. Short interest in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) saw shorts transact 9.88 million shares and set a 3.41 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $37.63, implying an increase of 92.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $28.22 and $45.86 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CAN has been trading -1470.55% off suggested target high and -866.44% from its likely low.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Canaan Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Canaan Inc. (CAN) shares are -5.81% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -202.27% against 11.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -120.80% this quarter before jumping 200.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -36.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $74.4 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $111.06 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $246.74 million and $151.64 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -69.80% before dropping -26.80% in the following quarter.

CAN Dividends

Canaan Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 01 and August 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Canaan Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s Major holders

Canaan Inc. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 16.38% of the shares at 16.38% float percentage. In total, 16.38% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 6.01 million shares (or 3.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $17.54 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.08 million shares, or about 1.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $8.98 million.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Canaan Inc. (CAN) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2023, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk holds roughly 2.2 million shares. This is just over 1.28% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.44 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.08 million, or 1.21% of the shares, all valued at about 6.07 million.