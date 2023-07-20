Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT): A Good Investment At Current Prices?

Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)’s traded shares stood at 6.13 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.01. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $39.27, to imply an increase of 3.89% or $1.47 in intraday trading. The CFLT share’s 52-week high remains $38.51, putting it 1.94% up since that peak but still an impressive 57.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.60. The company has a valuation of $11.79B, with an average of 3.65 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.52 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Confluent Inc. (CFLT), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 25 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CFLT a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) trade information

After registering a 3.89% upside in the last session, Confluent Inc. (CFLT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 41.22 this Wednesday, 07/19/23, jumping 3.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.63%, and 13.20% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 76.57%. Short interest in Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) saw shorts transact 18.42 million shares and set a 3.34 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $37.43, implying a decrease of -4.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $24.00 and $45.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CFLT has been trading -14.59% off suggested target high and 38.88% from its likely low.

Confluent Inc. (CFLT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Confluent Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Confluent Inc. (CFLT) shares are 83.68% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 70.69% against 18.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 62.50% this quarter before jumping 61.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 30.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 22 analysts is $182.45 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 22 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $193.68 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $139.41 million and $144.81 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 30.90% before jumping 33.70% in the following quarter.

CFLT Dividends

Confluent Inc. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Confluent Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)’s Major holders

Confluent Inc. insiders hold 5.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.47% of the shares at 75.31% float percentage. In total, 71.47% institutions holds shares in the company, led by JP Morgan Chase & Company. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 18.08 million shares (or 9.63% of shares), all amounting to roughly $435.19 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Altimeter Capital Management, LP with 14.49 million shares, or about 7.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $348.82 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Confluent Inc. (CFLT) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 5.71 million shares. This is just over 3.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $126.99 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.79 million, or 2.02% of the shares, all valued at about 84.24 million.