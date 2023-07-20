Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Has Fallen -2.36% From Its Highs, What Comes Next?

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)’s traded shares stood at 18.62 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.99. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $42.71, to imply an increase of 0.64% or $0.27 in intraday trading. The CMCSA share’s 52-week high remains $43.72, putting it -2.36% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $28.39. The company has a valuation of $180.38B, with an average of 16.47 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 18.44 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Comcast Corporation (CMCSA), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 31 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give CMCSA a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 16 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.98.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) trade information

After registering a 0.64% upside in the last session, Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 42.83 this Wednesday, 07/19/23, jumping 0.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.87%, and 3.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.13%. Short interest in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) saw shorts transact 34.27 million shares and set a 1.76 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $45.39, implying an increase of 5.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $36.00 and $55.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CMCSA has been trading -28.78% off suggested target high and 15.71% from its likely low.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Comcast Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) shares are 9.68% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 1.37% against 2.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -3.00% this quarter before falling -3.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -0.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 21 analysts is $30.14 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 19 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $29.83 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $30.02 billion and $29.65 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 0.40% before jumping 0.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -10.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -60.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.17% annually.

CMCSA Dividends

Comcast Corporation has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Comcast Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 1.16, with the share yield ticking at 2.72% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.