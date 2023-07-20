Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) Is Currently -66.57 Percent Below Its 52-Week High, But It Still Offers Strong Upside Potential.

Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)’s traded shares stood at 2.21 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.67. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $21.33, to imply a decrease of -9.45% or -$2.22 in intraday trading. The COLB share’s 52-week high remains $35.53, putting it -66.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.54. The company has a valuation of $5.11B, with an average of 2.04 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.05 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give COLB a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.93.

Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) trade information

After registering a -9.45% downside in the latest session, Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 23.75 this Wednesday, 07/19/23, dropping -9.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.14%, and -4.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -29.22%. Short interest in Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) saw shorts transact 5.84 million shares and set a 3.29 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25.41, implying an increase of 16.06% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $18.00 and $30.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, COLB has been trading -40.65% off suggested target high and 15.61% from its likely low.

Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Columbia Banking System Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) shares are -24.59% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 1.47% against -8.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 24.00% this quarter before jumping 14.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 201.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $584.67 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $582.48 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $172.46 million and $189.12 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 239.00% before jumping 208.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 9.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 15.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8.00% annually.

COLB Dividends

Columbia Banking System Inc. has its next earnings report out between October 18 and October 23. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Columbia Banking System Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.44, with the share yield ticking at 6.11% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)’s Major holders

Columbia Banking System Inc. insiders hold 0.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 46.28% of the shares at 46.55% float percentage. In total, 46.28% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 21.98 million shares (or 10.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $470.81 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 18.79 million shares, or about 9.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $402.51 million.

We also have Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2023, Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value holds roughly 2.98 million shares. This is just over 1.43% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $91.17 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.44 million, or 1.17% of the shares, all valued at about 72.97 million.