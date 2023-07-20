Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI) Has Dropped -94.82% Year-To-Date (YTD): Any Trouble Coming?

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI)’s traded shares stood at 2.51 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.70. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.08, to imply a decrease of -8.56% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The ASTI share’s 52-week high remains $18.01, putting it -22412.5% down since that peak but still an impressive -12.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.09. The company has a valuation of $4.53M, with an average of 2.58 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.08 million shares over the past 3 months.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) trade information

After registering a -8.56% downside in the last session, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1088 this Wednesday, 07/19/23, dropping -8.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -24.51%, and -30.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -94.82%. Short interest in Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) saw shorts transact 1.0 million shares and set a 0.6 days time to cover.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) estimates and forecasts

ASTI Dividends

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI)’s Major holders

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. insiders hold 84.79% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.34% of the shares at 2.21% float percentage. In total, 0.34% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.17 million shares (or 0.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $64639.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 49608.0 shares, or about 0.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $18354.0.

We also have Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF holds roughly 28587.0 shares. This is just over 0.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14039.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 22041.0, or 0.07% of the shares, all valued at about 10824.0.