Why To Invest In Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) Stock?

In the last trading session, 3.35 million Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.18. With the company’s per share price at $71.45 changed hands at $0.85 or 1.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.33B. W’s last price was a discount, traded about -6.86% off its 52-week high of $76.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $28.11, which suggests the last value was 60.66% up since then. When we look at Wayfair Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.72 million.

Analysts gave the Wayfair Inc. (W) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 36 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 19 recommended W as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) trade information

Instantly W was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.07%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 73.78 on Tuesday, 07/18/23 added 1.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 117.24%, with the 5-day performance at 5.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) is 33.95% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 25.08 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.12 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $53.83, meaning bulls need a downside of -32.73% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, W’s forecast low is $25.00 with $118.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -65.15% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 65.01% for it to hit the projected low.

Wayfair Inc. (W) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Wayfair Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 65.28% over the past 6 months, a 60.31% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -44.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Wayfair Inc. earnings to decrease by -896.90%.

W Dividends

Wayfair Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.39% of Wayfair Inc. shares while 118.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 125.36%. There are 118.60% institutions holding the Wayfair Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 14.68% of the shares, roughly 12.72 million W shares worth $436.69 million.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.34% or 10.68 million shares worth $366.83 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund. With 6.96 million shares estimated at $239.08 million under it, the former controlled 8.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 4.12% of the shares, roughly 3.5 million shares worth around $115.09 million.