Why Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2023

In the last trading session, 27.65 million Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.06. With the company’s per share price at $0.05 changed hands at $0.0 or 4.44% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.06M. TIVC’s last price was a discount, traded about -5640.0% off its 52-week high of $2.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.04, which suggests the last value was 20.0% up since then. When we look at Tivic Health Systems Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 18.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.52 million.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) trade information

Instantly TIVC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -36.31%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.0710 on Tuesday, 07/18/23 added 4.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -92.66%, with the 5-day performance at -36.31% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) is -49.35% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.36 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.14 days.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tivic Health Systems Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -93.19% over the past 6 months, a 68.27% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Tivic Health Systems Inc. will rise 75.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 74.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 69.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $630k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Tivic Health Systems Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $780k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $528k and $477k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 19.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 63.50%.

The 2023 estimates are for Tivic Health Systems Inc. earnings to increase by 57.10%.

TIVC Dividends

Tivic Health Systems Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.15% of Tivic Health Systems Inc. shares while 7.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.15%. There are 7.32% institutions holding the Tivic Health Systems Inc. stock share, with Sheets Smith Wealth Management the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.96% of the shares, roughly 0.6 million TIVC shares worth $90360.0.

Warberg Asset Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.87% or 0.54 million shares worth $81567.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.

With 2667.0 shares estimated at $510.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares.