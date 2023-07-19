Why Should You Invest In Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX)?

In the latest trading session, 0.84 million Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.13. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.82 changing hands around $0.02 or 2.68% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.82M. LEXX’s current price is a discount, trading about -339.02% off its 52-week high of $3.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.65, which suggests the last value was 20.73% up since then. When we look at Lexaria Bioscience Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 42480.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 161.15K.

Analysts gave the Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (LEXX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended LEXX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Lexaria Bioscience Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.21.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) trade information

Instantly LEXX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.54%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.9500 on Tuesday, 07/18/23 added 2.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -66.67%, with the 5-day performance at -3.54% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) is 17.13% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.75 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 93.17% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LEXX’s forecast low is $12.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1363.41% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1363.41% for it to hit the projected low.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (LEXX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lexaria Bioscience Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -70.51% over the past 6 months, a 21.77% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Lexaria Bioscience Corp. will rise 16.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 52.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $170k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $111k. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 53.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -5.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Lexaria Bioscience Corp. earnings to increase by 1.90%.

LEXX Dividends

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 14 and July 17.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.40% of Lexaria Bioscience Corp. shares while 11.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.33%. There are 11.69% institutions holding the Lexaria Bioscience Corp. stock share, with Invenomic Capital Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.59% of the shares, roughly 0.47 million LEXX shares worth $1.29 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.08% or 67452.0 shares worth $0.18 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2023 were Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.39 million shares estimated at $1.24 million under it, the former controlled 0.48% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 39684.0 shares worth around $0.12 million.