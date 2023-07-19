VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 2.35 million VMware Inc. (NYSE:VMW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.73. With the company’s most recent per share price at $167.74 changing hands around $9.26 or 5.84% at last look, the market valuation stands at $68.61B. VMW’s last price was a premium, traded about 4.36% off its 52-week high of $160.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $103.55, which suggests the last value was 38.27% up since then. When we look at VMware Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.56 million.

VMware Inc. (NYSE:VMW) trade information

Instantly VMW is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.71%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 170.00 on Tuesday, 07/18/23 added 5.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 36.64%, with the 5-day performance at 7.71% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, VMware Inc. (NYSE:VMW) is 18.66% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.06 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $141.88, meaning bulls need a downside of -18.23% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, VMW’s forecast low is $134.00 with $161.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 4.02% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 20.11% for it to hit the projected low.

VMware Inc. (VMW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the VMware Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 34.21% over the past 6 months, a 4.59% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for VMware Inc. will rise 4.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 11.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.46 billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that VMware Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2023 will be $3.43 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.34 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -3.90%. The 2023 estimates are for VMware Inc. earnings to decrease by -28.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.84% per year.

VMW Dividends

VMware Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

VMware Inc. (NYSE:VMW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 36.44% of VMware Inc. shares while 49.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.68%. There are 49.37% institutions holding the VMware Inc. stock share, with Silver Lake Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 9.77% of the shares, roughly 42.05 million VMW shares worth $5.25 billion.

Dodge & Cox Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.19% or 26.62 million shares worth $3.32 billion as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 16.82 million shares estimated at $2.06 billion under it, the former controlled 3.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.66% of the shares, roughly 7.1 million shares worth around $871.38 million.