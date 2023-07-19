UTime Limited (NASDAQ: UTME) Stock’s Potential for Success in the Coming Months

In the last trading session, 5.04 million UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.40. With the company’s per share price at $0.58 changed hands at -$0.38 or -39.89% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.76M. UTME’s last price was a discount, traded about -486.21% off its 52-week high of $3.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.65, which suggests the last value was -12.07% down since then. When we look at UTime Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.07 million.

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME) trade information

Instantly UTME was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -77.72%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.6999 on Tuesday, 07/18/23 subtracted -39.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -35.34%, with the 5-day performance at -77.72% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME) is -75.75% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14130.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

UTime Limited (UTME) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -68.90%. The 2023 estimates are for UTime Limited earnings to decrease by -136.50%.

UTME Dividends

UTime Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 54.64% of UTime Limited shares while 0.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.05%. There are 0.93% institutions holding the UTime Limited stock share, with Citadel Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.46% of the shares, roughly 37760.0 UTME shares worth $21791.0.

Millennium Management Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.32% or 26233.0 shares worth $15139.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.