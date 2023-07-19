The Most Interesting Shares Today: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA)

In the last trading session, 24.96 million Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.07. With the company’s per share price at $2.35 changed hands at $0.17 or 7.80% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.89B. DNA’s last price was a discount, traded about -108.94% off its 52-week high of $4.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.12, which suggests the last value was 52.34% up since then. When we look at Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 24.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 22.85 million.

Analysts gave the Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended DNA as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) trade information

Instantly DNA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 16.92%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.37 on Tuesday, 07/18/23 added 7.80% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 39.05%, with the 5-day performance at 16.92% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) is 20.51% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 223.02 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.72 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.24, meaning bulls need an upside of 44.58% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DNA’s forecast low is $1.25 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -410.64% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 46.81% for it to hit the projected low.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 26.34% over the past 6 months, a 62.79% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.70%.

The 2023 estimates are for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 6.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 47.60% per year.

DNA Dividends

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.21% of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. shares while 73.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.21%. There are 73.73% institutions holding the Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 15.47% of the shares, roughly 242.87 million DNA shares worth $323.01 million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.81% or 169.75 million shares worth $315.73 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. With 106.64 million shares estimated at $141.83 million under it, the former controlled 6.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF held about 2.97% of the shares, roughly 46.62 million shares worth around $62.0 million.