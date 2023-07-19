RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch RLX Stock In 2023

In the last trading session, 9.05 million RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.81. With the company’s per share price at $1.57 changed hands at -$0.08 or -4.85% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.60B. RLX’s last price was a discount, traded about -94.9% off its 52-week high of $3.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.90, which suggests the last value was 42.68% up since then. When we look at RLX Technology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.62 million.

Analysts gave the RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended RLX as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. RLX Technology Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) trade information

Instantly RLX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.65%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.8950 on Tuesday, 07/18/23 subtracted -4.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.74%, with the 5-day performance at -7.65% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) is -19.90% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 42.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.46 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.82, meaning bulls need an upside of 96.15% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RLX’s forecast low is $24.60 with $57.04 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -3533.12% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1466.88% for it to hit the projected low.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -52.90% down from the last financial year.

The 2023 estimates are for RLX Technology Inc. earnings to decrease by -24.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.71% per year.

RLX Dividends

RLX Technology Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s Major holders