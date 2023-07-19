Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.84 million Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.00. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $3.36 changing hands around $0.38 or 12.75% at last look, the market valuation stands at $528.35M. RBBNâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -44.05% off its 52-week high of $4.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.19, which suggests the last value was 34.82% up since then. When we look at Ribbon Communications Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 580.18K.

Analysts gave the Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended RBBN as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ribbon Communications Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.04.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) trade information

Instantly RBBN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 16.67%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.54 on Tuesday, 07/18/23 added 12.75% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 20.43%, with the 5-day performance at 16.67% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) is 18.31% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.64 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 44.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, RBBNâ€™s forecast low is $5.50 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -108.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -63.69% for it to hit the projected low.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ribbon Communications Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot 10.16% over the past 6 months, a 145.45% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ribbon Communications Inc. will fall -33.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 400.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $210.87 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Ribbon Communications Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $221.63 million. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $205.8 million and $207.13 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.00%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -0.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Ribbon Communications Inc. earnings to increase by 47.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.00% per year.

RBBN Dividends

Ribbon Communications Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on July 26.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.00% of Ribbon Communications Inc. shares while 70.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.56%. There are 70.98% institutions holding the Ribbon Communications Inc. stock share, with JP Morgan Chase & Company the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 30.31% of the shares, roughly 51.6 million RBBN shares worth $176.46 million.

Neuberger Berman Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.20% or 15.65 million shares worth $53.53 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.88 million shares estimated at $20.11 million under it, the former controlled 3.47% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.33% of the shares, roughly 2.26 million shares worth around $6.3 million.