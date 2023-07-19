Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the last trading session, 28.58 million Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.81. With the company’s per share price at $12.79 changed hands at $0.03 or 0.24% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.82B. PLUG’s last price was a discount, traded about -146.76% off its 52-week high of $31.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.39, which suggests the last value was 42.22% up since then. When we look at Plug Power Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 33.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 25.46 million.

Analysts gave the Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 31 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended PLUG as a Hold, 19 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Plug Power Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.26.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) trade information

Instantly PLUG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 14.40%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 13.29 on Tuesday, 07/18/23 added 0.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.40%, with the 5-day performance at 14.40% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) is 18.21% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 120.85 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.38 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.45, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.68% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PLUG’s forecast low is $7.50 with $78.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -509.85% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 41.36% for it to hit the projected low.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Plug Power Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -22.44% over the past 6 months, a 25.60% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Plug Power Inc. will rise 13.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 40.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 83.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 21 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $245.07 million. 20 analysts are of the opinion that Plug Power Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $374.96 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $151.27 million and $247.98 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 62.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 51.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Plug Power Inc. earnings to decrease by -51.60%.

PLUG Dividends

Plug Power Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 07 and August 11.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.04% of Plug Power Inc. shares while 57.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.71%. There are 57.31% institutions holding the Plug Power Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 8.76% of the shares, roughly 52.59 million PLUG shares worth $616.32 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.72% or 52.38 million shares worth $613.92 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 17.77 million shares estimated at $219.84 million under it, the former controlled 2.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.28% of the shares, roughly 13.55 million shares worth around $167.67 million.