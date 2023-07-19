PLBY Stock: More Upside For PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY)?

In the latest trading session, 0.47 million PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.23. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.77 changing hands around $0.12 or 7.28% at last look, the market valuation stands at $133.19M. PLBY’s current price is a discount, trading about -333.9% off its 52-week high of $7.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.43, which suggests the last value was 19.21% up since then. When we look at PLBY Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.05 million.

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) trade information

Instantly PLBY is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.01%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.8500 on Tuesday, 07/18/23 added 7.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -35.63%, with the 5-day performance at 0.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) is -4.83% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.72 days.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the PLBY Group Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -41.96% over the past 6 months, a -476.92% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -2.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for PLBY Group Inc. will rise 11.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 97.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -24.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $48.85 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that PLBY Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $50.44 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $65.41 million and $69.04 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -25.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -26.90%.

The 2023 estimates are for PLBY Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -187.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

PLBY Dividends

PLBY Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 07 and August 11.

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.02% of PLBY Group Inc. shares while 42.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 43.19%. There are 42.32% institutions holding the PLBY Group Inc. stock share, with Rizvi Traverse Management, Llc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 19.44% of the shares, roughly 14.31 million PLBY shares worth $28.34 million.

Fortress Investment Group LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.51% or 2.58 million shares worth $5.11 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.97 million shares estimated at $2.67 million under it, the former controlled 1.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.23% of the shares, roughly 0.9 million shares worth around $1.92 million.