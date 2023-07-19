Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the latest trading session, 31.72 million Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.76. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.70 changing hands around $0.63 or 30.68% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.98M. PBLA’s current price is a discount, trading about -62122.22% off its 52-week high of $1680.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.80, which suggests the last value was 33.33% up since then. When we look at Panbela Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 252.46K.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) trade information

Instantly PBLA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 21.30%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.07 on Tuesday, 07/18/23 added 30.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -96.92%, with the 5-day performance at 21.30% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) is 4.04% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 94580.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.21 days.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Panbela Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -97.25% over the past 6 months, a 99.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Panbela Therapeutics Inc. will rise 99.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 99.20% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Panbela Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 99.10%.

PBLA Dividends

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 14 and August 18.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA)’s Major holders

CVI Holdings, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.36% or 13163.0 shares worth $35794.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 172.0 shares estimated at $467.0 under it, the former controlled 0.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.00% of the shares, roughly 146.0 shares worth around $397.0.