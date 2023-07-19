Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For Tellurian Inc. (AMEX: TELL)

In the last trading session, 9.76 million Tellurian Inc. (AMEX:TELL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.29. With the company’s per share price at $1.59 changed hands at $0.08 or 5.30% during last session, the market valuation stood at $959.26M. TELL’s last price was a discount, traded about -207.55% off its 52-week high of $4.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.94, which suggests the last value was 40.88% up since then. When we look at Tellurian Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.91 million.

Analysts gave the Tellurian Inc. (TELL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended TELL as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Tellurian Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

Tellurian Inc. (AMEX:TELL) trade information

Instantly TELL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.27%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.6100 on Tuesday, 07/18/23 added 5.30% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.36%, with the 5-day performance at 1.27% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tellurian Inc. (AMEX:TELL) is 18.66% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 71.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.95 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.66, meaning bulls need an upside of 40.23% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TELL’s forecast low is $1.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -214.47% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 37.11% for it to hit the projected low.

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tellurian Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -20.90% over the past 6 months, a -222.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -31.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -31.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $63.44 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Tellurian Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $58.19 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $61.35 million and $84.72 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -31.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 40.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Tellurian Inc. earnings to increase by 66.40%.

TELL Dividends

Tellurian Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Tellurian Inc. (AMEX:TELL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.77% of Tellurian Inc. shares while 42.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 45.24%. There are 42.18% institutions holding the Tellurian Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 7.17% of the shares, roughly 40.35 million TELL shares worth $49.64 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.79% or 38.22 million shares worth $47.01 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 28.0 million shares estimated at $41.73 million under it, the former controlled 6.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.56% of the shares, roughly 15.33 million shares worth around $25.75 million.