Let’s Jump Into The VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.84 million VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.85. With the company’s per share price at $1.39 changed hands at $0.11 or 8.59% during last session, the market valuation stood at $29.47M. VBIV’s last price was a discount, traded about -2813.67% off its 52-week high of $40.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.08, which suggests the last value was 22.3% up since then. When we look at VBI Vaccines Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.20 million.

Analysts gave the VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended VBIV as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. VBI Vaccines Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$2.16.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) trade information

Instantly VBIV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.79%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.5400 on Tuesday, 07/18/23 added 8.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -88.15%, with the 5-day performance at -4.79% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) is -46.12% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.24 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.18 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 76.83% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VBIV’s forecast low is $6.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -331.65% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -331.65% for it to hit the projected low.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the VBI Vaccines Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -91.65% over the past 6 months, a 54.99% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for VBI Vaccines Inc. will fall -1,100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1,387.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $930k. 2 analysts are of the opinion that VBI Vaccines Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $7.85 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $346k and $317k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 168.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2,376.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.10%. The 2023 estimates are for VBI Vaccines Inc. earnings to decrease by -60.40%.

VBIV Dividends

VBI Vaccines Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.52% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares while 38.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 38.85%. There are 38.65% institutions holding the VBI Vaccines Inc. stock share, with Perceptive Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 12.26% of the shares, roughly 2.62 million VBIV shares worth $23.79 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.00% or 0.64 million shares worth $5.81 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and General American Investors Co. With 0.2 million shares estimated at $2.91 million under it, the former controlled 0.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, General American Investors Co held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 93875.0 shares worth around $1.1 million.