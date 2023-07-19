Let’s Jump Into The Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR) Stock Forecast

In the latest trading session, 1.09 million Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.93. With the company’s most recent per share price at $16.66 changing hands around $0.34 or 2.10% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.98B. ABR’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.66% off its 52-week high of $16.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.10, which suggests the last value was 39.38% up since then. When we look at Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.69 million.

Analysts gave the Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended ABR as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $Arbor Realty Trust.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) trade information

Instantly ABR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.60%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 16.89 on Tuesday, 07/18/23 added 2.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 26.33%, with the 5-day performance at 5.60% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) is 20.14% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 42.67 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.34 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.17, meaning bulls need a downside of -9.82% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ABR’s forecast low is $11.50 with $18.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -11.04% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 30.97% for it to hit the projected low.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Arbor Realty Trust Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 17.02% over the past 6 months, a -10.31% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -10.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 6.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. earnings to decrease by -29.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.00% per year.

ABR Dividends

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August. The 10.29% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.68. It is important to note, however, that the 10.29% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.14% of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. shares while 47.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 48.49%. There are 47.45% institutions holding the Arbor Realty Trust Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 8.89% of the shares, roughly 16.1 million ABR shares worth $184.95 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.86% or 16.05 million shares worth $184.43 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 4.87 million shares estimated at $64.26 million under it, the former controlled 2.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.28% of the shares, roughly 4.2 million shares worth around $55.37 million.