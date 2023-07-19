Latch Inc. (NASDAQ: LTCH) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 1.49 million Latch Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.10. With the company’s per share price at $2.18 changed hands at -$0.05 or -2.24% during last session, the market valuation stood at $380.08M. LTCH’s last price was a discount, traded about -5.5% off its 52-week high of $2.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.49, which suggests the last value was 77.52% up since then. When we look at Latch Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.12 million.

Analysts gave the Latch Inc. (LTCH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended LTCH as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Latch Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) trade information

Instantly LTCH was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 51.39%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.39 on Tuesday, 07/18/23 subtracted -2.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 207.09%, with the 5-day performance at 51.39% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Latch Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) is 101.85% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.54 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.13 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.8% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LTCH’s forecast low is $2.50 with $2.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -14.68% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -14.68% for it to hit the projected low.

LTCH Dividends

Latch Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Latch Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.51% of Latch Inc. shares while 48.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 54.30%. There are 48.05% institutions holding the Latch Inc. stock share, with Avenir Management Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 14.80% of the shares, roughly 21.44 million LTCH shares worth $16.34 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.72% or 6.83 million shares worth $5.21 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 3.07 million shares estimated at $2.18 million under it, the former controlled 2.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.49% of the shares, roughly 2.16 million shares worth around $1.71 million.