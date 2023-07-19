Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the latest trading session, 0.51 million Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.38. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.54 changing hands around $0.03 or 6.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $13.38M. JUPW’s current price is a discount, trading about -203.7% off its 52-week high of $1.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.31, which suggests the last value was 42.59% up since then. When we look at Jupiter Wellness Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.58 million.

Analysts gave the Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended JUPW as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Jupiter Wellness Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) trade information

Instantly JUPW is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 24.40%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5400 on Tuesday, 07/18/23 added 6.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -29.84%, with the 5-day performance at 24.40% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) is 59.73% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.51 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.75 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.30, meaning bulls need an upside of 83.64% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, JUPW’s forecast low is $3.30 with $3.30 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -511.11% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -511.11% for it to hit the projected low.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Jupiter Wellness Inc. earnings to increase by 59.30%.

JUPW Dividends

Jupiter Wellness Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 44.09% of Jupiter Wellness Inc. shares while 11.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 21.31%. There are 11.91% institutions holding the Jupiter Wellness Inc. stock share, with Glenview Trust Co the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 7.85% of the shares, roughly 2.09 million JUPW shares worth $1.13 million.

Sabby Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.12% or 1.9 million shares worth $1.02 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.36 million shares estimated at $0.19 million under it, the former controlled 1.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.22% of the shares, roughly 59489.0 shares worth around $32058.0.