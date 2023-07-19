J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the latest trading session, 0.71 million J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.14. With the company’s most recent per share price at $193.15 changing hands around $4.98 or 2.65% at last look, the market valuation stands at $19.58B. JBHT’s current price is a discount, trading about -3.88% off its 52-week high of $200.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $156.28, which suggests the last value was 19.09% up since then. When we look at J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 708.00K.

Analysts gave the J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended JBHT as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.07.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) trade information

Instantly JBHT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.58%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 196.32 on Tuesday, 07/18/23 added 2.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.78%, with the 5-day performance at 4.58% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) is 9.32% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.51 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.78 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $197.17, meaning bulls need an upside of 2.04% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, JBHT’s forecast low is $170.00 with $220.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -13.9% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 11.99% for it to hit the projected low.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 9.56% over the past 6 months, a -10.31% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -28.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. will fall -19.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 14.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -9.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.4 billion. 16 analysts are of the opinion that J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $3.47 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.8 billion and $3.65 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -10.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -4.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0.50%. The 2023 estimates are for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. earnings to increase by 29.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.63% per year.

JBHT Dividends

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August. The 0.89% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.68. It is important to note, however, that the 0.89% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.90% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. shares while 75.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.56%. There are 75.59% institutions holding the J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 9.51% of the shares, roughly 9.85 million JBHT shares worth $1.73 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.48% or 6.71 million shares worth $1.18 billion as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund. With 2.52 million shares estimated at $438.84 million under it, the former controlled 2.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund held about 2.41% of the shares, roughly 2.5 million shares worth around $435.83 million.