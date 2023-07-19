Is Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 0.51 million Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.05. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.00 changing hands around $0.04 or 1.96% at last look, the market valuation stands at $788.51M. WDH’s current price is a discount, trading about -68.0% off its 52-week high of $3.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.97, which suggests the last value was 51.5% up since then. When we look at Waterdrop Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 765.06K.

Analysts gave the Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended WDH as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Waterdrop Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.02.

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) trade information

Instantly WDH is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.45%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.2000 on Tuesday, 07/18/23 added 1.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -39.98%, with the 5-day performance at -3.45% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) is -21.63% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.15 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.29, meaning bulls need an upside of 91.03% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, WDH’s forecast low is $21.69 with $22.89 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1044.5% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -984.5% for it to hit the projected low.

Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $97.35 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Waterdrop Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $112.17 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $104.72 million and $96.14 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -7.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 16.70%.

The 2023 estimates are for Waterdrop Inc. earnings to increase by 126.20%.

WDH Dividends

Waterdrop Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 28 and September 01.

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.83% of Waterdrop Inc. shares while 3.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.90%. There are 3.87% institutions holding the Waterdrop Inc. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.86% of the shares, roughly 3.32 million WDH shares worth $6.6 million.

Orland Properties Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.58% or 2.23 million shares worth $4.44 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Goldman Sachs ETF Tr-Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF. With 57520.0 shares estimated at $0.11 million under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 49308.0 shares worth around $98122.0.