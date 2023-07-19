Is Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the last trading session, 1.25 million Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.44. With the company’s per share price at $0.19 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.79% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.78M. SIDU’s last price was a discount, traded about -2552.63% off its 52-week high of $5.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.17, which suggests the last value was 10.53% up since then. When we look at Sidus Space Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.38 million.

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) trade information

Instantly SIDU was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.68%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.1947 on Tuesday, 07/18/23 added 0.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -82.43%, with the 5-day performance at 3.68% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) is -7.93% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.94 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.69 days.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sidus Space Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -85.71% over the past 6 months, a 64.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.90%.

The 2023 estimates are for Sidus Space Inc. earnings to decrease by -230.90%.

SIDU Dividends

Sidus Space Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.48% of Sidus Space Inc. shares while 6.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.79%. There are 6.55% institutions holding the Sidus Space Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 1.37% of the shares, roughly 0.55 million SIDU shares worth $0.3 million.

Ergoteles, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.33% or 0.13 million shares worth $73112.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.13 million shares estimated at $0.15 million under it, the former controlled 0.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.20% of the shares, roughly 51039.0 shares worth around $55632.0.