Is PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRFX) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the last trading session, 1.23 million PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.01. With the company’s per share price at $7.73 changed hands at -$1.26 or -14.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.29M. PRFX’s last price was a discount, traded about -241.66% off its 52-week high of $26.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.40, which suggests the last value was 56.02% up since then. When we look at PainReform Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 893.03K.

Analysts gave the PainReform Ltd. (PRFX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PRFX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. PainReform Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) trade information

Instantly PRFX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -53.15%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 16.81 on Tuesday, 07/18/23 subtracted -14.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 87.30%, with the 5-day performance at -53.15% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) is 54.63% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5760.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.31 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 61.35% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PRFX’s forecast low is $20.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -158.73% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -158.73% for it to hit the projected low.

PainReform Ltd. (PRFX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -28.60%. The 2023 estimates are for PainReform Ltd. earnings to decrease by -11.70%.

PRFX Dividends

PainReform Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.02% of PainReform Ltd. shares while 37.30% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 40.55%. There are 37.30% institutions holding the PainReform Ltd. stock share, with Viola Ventures V.c. Management 4 Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.54% of the shares, roughly 57129.0 PRFX shares worth $0.39 million.

Empirical Financial Services, LLC d/b/a Empirical Wealth Management holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.03% or 3000.0 shares worth $20700.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.