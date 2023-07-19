Is Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the last trading session, 18.65 million Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.06. With the company’s per share price at $4.39 changed hands at $0.07 or 1.74% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.10B. OPEN’s last price was a discount, traded about -45.56% off its 52-week high of $6.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.92, which suggests the last value was 79.04% up since then. When we look at Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 25.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 25.60 million.

Analysts gave the Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended OPEN as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.37.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) trade information

Instantly OPEN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.35%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 5.14 on Tuesday, 07/18/23 added 1.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 278.45%, with the 5-day performance at -1.35% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) is 47.32% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 74.24 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.48 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.91, meaning bulls need a downside of -50.86% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OPEN’s forecast low is $1.00 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -82.23% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 77.22% for it to hit the projected low.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Opendoor Technologies Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 164.46% over the past 6 months, a -41.30% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 18.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Opendoor Technologies Inc. will fall -311.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 86.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -50.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.82 billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $1.4 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.2 billion and $2.94 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -56.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -52.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -69.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Opendoor Technologies Inc. earnings to decrease by -93.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.20% per year.

OPEN Dividends

Opendoor Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 03.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.22% of Opendoor Technologies Inc. shares while 68.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.13%. There are 68.81% institutions holding the Opendoor Technologies Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 10.48% of the shares, roughly 67.99 million OPEN shares worth $298.48 million.

Sylebra Capital Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.17% or 33.54 million shares worth $147.23 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2023 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 18.2 million shares estimated at $79.92 million under it, the former controlled 2.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.54% of the shares, roughly 16.34 million shares worth around $71.74 million.