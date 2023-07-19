Is GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB) the next life-changing stock to watch out for?

In the latest trading session, 0.84 million GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.20. With the company’s most recent per share price at $52.60 changed hands at -$1.36 or -2.51% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.57B. GTLB’s current price is a discount, trading about -34.9% off its 52-week high of $70.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.24, which suggests the last value was 50.11% up since then. When we look at GitLab Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.87 million.

Analysts gave the GitLab Inc. (GTLB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended GTLB as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. GitLab Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) trade information

Instantly GTLB was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.56%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 54.53 on Tuesday, 07/18/23 subtracted -2.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 15.77%, with the 5-day performance at -0.56% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) is 2.66% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.85 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $55.73, meaning bulls need an upside of 5.62% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GTLB’s forecast low is $39.00 with $70.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -33.08% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 25.86% for it to hit the projected low.

GitLab Inc. (GTLB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the GitLab Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 12.12% over the past 6 months, a 65.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for GitLab Inc. will rise 80.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 60.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 27.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $129.79 million. 18 analysts are of the opinion that GitLab Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2023 will be $138.11 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $101.04 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 28.50%.

The 2023 estimates are for GitLab Inc. earnings to increase by 40.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 38.10% per year.

GTLB Dividends

GitLab Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on September 05.

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.55% of GitLab Inc. shares while 91.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.64%. There are 91.28% institutions holding the GitLab Inc. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 9.74% of the shares, roughly 9.39 million GTLB shares worth $497.92 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.18% or 6.93 million shares worth $367.31 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 2.25 million shares estimated at $119.12 million under it, the former controlled 2.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.99% of the shares, roughly 1.91 million shares worth around $101.06 million.