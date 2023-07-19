Is Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ: ARBK) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the last trading session, 1.4 million Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.13. With the company’s per share price at $1.59 changed hands at -$0.41 or -20.50% during last session, the market valuation stood at $73.08M. ARBK’s last price was a discount, traded about -337.11% off its 52-week high of $6.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.36, which suggests the last value was 77.36% up since then. When we look at Argo Blockchain plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 298.58K.

Analysts gave the Argo Blockchain plc (ARBK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended ARBK as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Argo Blockchain plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) trade information

Instantly ARBK was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.17%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.57 on Tuesday, 07/18/23 subtracted -20.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 47.22%, with the 5-day performance at -10.17% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) is 47.22% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.66 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.76, meaning bulls need an upside of 9.66% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ARBK’s forecast low is $1.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -88.68% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 37.11% for it to hit the projected low.

Argo Blockchain plc (ARBK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Argo Blockchain plc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 8.16% over the past 6 months, a 86.98% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -6.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $12.96 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Argo Blockchain plc’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $14.58 million.

The 2023 estimates are for Argo Blockchain plc earnings to decrease by -653.10%.

ARBK Dividends

Argo Blockchain plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.03% of Argo Blockchain plc shares while 0.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.67%. There are 0.67% institutions holding the Argo Blockchain plc stock share, with Water Island Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 1.07% of the shares, roughly 0.51 million ARBK shares worth $0.85 million.

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.39% or 0.19 million shares worth $0.31 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Valkyrie ETF Tr II-Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 93001.0 shares estimated at $0.1 million under it, the former controlled 0.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 2693.0 shares worth around $4578.0.