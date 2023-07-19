Investing In AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ALCC) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 1.43 million AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.04. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.35 changing hands around $0.0 or 0.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $661.26M. ALCC’s current price is a discount, trading about -4.06% off its 52-week high of $10.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.67, which suggests the last value was 6.57% up since then. When we look at AltC Acquisition Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 556.66K.

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) trade information

With action -0.29%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.33%, with the 5-day performance at -0.29% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) is -2.40% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4440.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.02 days.

ALCC Dividends

AltC Acquisition Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.82% of AltC Acquisition Corp. shares while 93.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.36%. There are 93.64% institutions holding the AltC Acquisition Corp. stock share, with Empyrean Capital Partners, LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 9.42% of the shares, roughly 4.85 million ALCC shares worth $50.19 million.

Tiger Global Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.77% or 4.0 million shares worth $41.42 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2023 were Calamos Market Neutral Income Fund and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund. With 1.0 million shares estimated at $10.35 million under it, the former controlled 1.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund held about 0.73% of the shares, roughly 0.38 million shares worth around $3.88 million.