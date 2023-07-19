Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ: INO) Stock’s Potential for Future Price Increase

In the last trading session, 1.87 million Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.97. With the company’s per share price at $0.56 changed hands at $0.02 or 3.67% during last session, the market valuation stood at $157.16M. INO’s last price was a discount, traded about -403.57% off its 52-week high of $2.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.38, which suggests the last value was 32.14% up since then. When we look at Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.32 million.

Analysts gave the Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended INO as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) trade information

Instantly INO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.77%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5700 on Tuesday, 07/18/23 added 3.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -64.17%, with the 5-day performance at 3.77% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) is 10.45% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 24.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.74 days.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -70.58% over the past 6 months, a 52.99% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -1.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 19.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 41.50% per year.

INO Dividends

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)’s Major holders