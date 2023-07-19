i-80 Gold Corp. (AMEX: IAUX) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the latest trading session, 1.03 million i-80 Gold Corp. (AMEX:IAUX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.25. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.12 changed hands at -$0.16 or -6.80% at last look, the market valuation stands at $624.56M. IAUX’s current price is a discount, trading about -50.0% off its 52-week high of $3.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.53, which suggests the last value was 27.83% up since then. When we look at i-80 Gold Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.63 million.

Analysts gave the i-80 Gold Corp. (IAUX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended IAUX as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

i-80 Gold Corp. (AMEX:IAUX) trade information

Instantly IAUX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.21%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.33 on Tuesday, 07/18/23 subtracted -6.80% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -24.65%, with the 5-day performance at -7.21% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, i-80 Gold Corp. (AMEX:IAUX) is -3.85% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.05 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.96 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.35, meaning bulls need an upside of 51.26% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, IAUX’s forecast low is $3.77 with $5.27 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -148.58% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -77.83% for it to hit the projected low.

i-80 Gold Corp. (IAUX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the i-80 Gold Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -21.00% over the past 6 months, a 65.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.90%.

IAUX Dividends

i-80 Gold Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 08 and August 14.

i-80 Gold Corp. (AMEX:IAUX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.89% of i-80 Gold Corp. shares while 48.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.33%. There are 48.83% institutions holding the i-80 Gold Corp. stock share, with Sprott Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 7.71% of the shares, roughly 21.35 million IAUX shares worth $52.32 million.

Orion Resource Partners (usa) Lp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.33% or 20.3 million shares worth $49.73 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Sprott Gold Equity Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold. With 15.92 million shares estimated at $44.88 million under it, the former controlled 6.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold held about 4.06% of the shares, roughly 10.0 million shares worth around $23.0 million.