How Will Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the last trading session, 1.34 million Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.11. With the company’s per share price at $1.29 changed hands at $0.08 or 6.61% during last session, the market valuation stood at $41.53M. GRIL’s last price was a discount, traded about -24.03% off its 52-week high of $1.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.30, which suggests the last value was 76.74% up since then. When we look at Muscle Maker Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 286.11K.

Analysts gave the Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GRIL as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Muscle Maker Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) trade information

Instantly GRIL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 21.70%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.4200 on Tuesday, 07/18/23 added 6.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 41.76%, with the 5-day performance at 21.70% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) is -1.53% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.93 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.91 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.70, meaning bulls need an upside of 65.14% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GRIL’s forecast low is $2.40 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -287.6% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -86.05% for it to hit the projected low.

Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Muscle Maker Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 27.72% over the past 6 months, a 62.07% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.60%.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $203.96 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Muscle Maker Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $212.07 million.

GRIL Dividends

Muscle Maker Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.17% of Muscle Maker Inc. shares while 4.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.58%. There are 4.12% institutions holding the Muscle Maker Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 1.67% of the shares, roughly 0.54 million GRIL shares worth $0.58 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.99% or 0.32 million shares worth $0.34 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.42 million shares estimated at $0.38 million under it, the former controlled 1.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.51% of the shares, roughly 0.15 million shares worth around $0.2 million.