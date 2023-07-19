HighPeak Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: HPK) In 2023: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the latest trading session, 1.88 million HighPeak Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.70. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.62 changed hands at -$0.25 or -1.90% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.63B. HPK’s current price is a discount, trading about -138.91% off its 52-week high of $30.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.44, which suggests the last value was 17.27% up since then. When we look at HighPeak Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 375.08K.

Analysts gave the HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended HPK as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. HighPeak Energy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.57.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

HighPeak Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) trade information

Instantly HPK was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.90%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 13.94 on Tuesday, 07/18/23 subtracted -1.90% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -44.80%, with the 5-day performance at -6.90% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, HighPeak Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) is -10.75% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.16 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 55.98% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HPK’s forecast low is $6.00 with $40.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -216.96% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 52.46% for it to hit the projected low.

HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the HighPeak Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -50.97% over the past 6 months, a 32.12% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -26.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for HighPeak Energy Inc. will rise 7.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -15.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 49.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $266.62 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that HighPeak Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $307.31 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $201.43 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 32.40%.

The 2023 estimates are for HighPeak Energy Inc. earnings to increase by 228.80%.

HPK Dividends

HighPeak Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 07 and August 11. The 0.78% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.10. It is important to note, however, that the 0.78% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

HighPeak Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 86.96% of HighPeak Energy Inc. shares while 9.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.55%. There are 9.85% institutions holding the HighPeak Energy Inc. stock share, with U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 6.46% of the shares, roughly 7.31 million HPK shares worth $91.57 million.

Syntal Capital Partners, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.80% or 0.91 million shares worth $11.37 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.18 million shares estimated at $2.2 million under it, the former controlled 0.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 0.13% of the shares, roughly 0.15 million shares worth around $1.9 million.