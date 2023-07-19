Hempacco Co. Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 3.3 million Hempacco Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.54 changed hands at $0.14 or 35.83% during last session, the market valuation stood at $15.53M. HPCO’s last price was a discount, traded about -7640.74% off its 52-week high of $41.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.37, which suggests the last value was 31.48% up since then. When we look at Hempacco Co. Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 189.41K.

Hempacco Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO) trade information

Instantly HPCO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 35.03%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5970 on Tuesday, 07/18/23 added 35.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -34.07%, with the 5-day performance at 35.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hempacco Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO) is 18.89% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.5 days.

Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Hempacco Co. Inc. earnings to decrease by -188.20%.

HPCO Dividends

Hempacco Co. Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Hempacco Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 67.86% of Hempacco Co. Inc. shares while 0.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.94%. There are 0.63% institutions holding the Hempacco Co. Inc. stock share, with Two Sigma Investments, LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.29% of the shares, roughly 82185.0 HPCO shares worth $49311.0.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.09% or 24100.0 shares worth $14460.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.