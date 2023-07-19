Harrow Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) Stock Forecast For 2023: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the latest trading session, 1.95 million Harrow Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.17. With the company’s most recent per share price at $21.51 changing hands around $3.24 or 17.73% at last look, the market valuation stands at $541.16M. HROW’s current price is a discount, trading about -31.33% off its 52-week high of $28.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.50, which suggests the last value was 69.78% up since then. When we look at Harrow Health Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 520.29K.

Analysts gave the Harrow Health Inc. (HROW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended HROW as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Harrow Health Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

Harrow Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) trade information

Instantly HROW is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 17.35%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 21.92 on Tuesday, 07/18/23 added 17.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 45.73%, with the 5-day performance at 17.35% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Harrow Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) is 15.15% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.85 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.92 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $37.13, meaning bulls need an upside of 42.07% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HROW’s forecast low is $32.40 with $42.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -95.26% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -50.63% for it to hit the projected low.

Harrow Health Inc. (HROW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Harrow Health Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 54.41% over the past 6 months, a 20.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Harrow Health Inc. will rise 73.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 133.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 56.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $29.2 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Harrow Health Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $37.77 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $23.32 million and $23.15 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 25.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 63.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Harrow Health Inc. earnings to increase by 25.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

HROW Dividends

Harrow Health Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Harrow Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.03% of Harrow Health Inc. shares while 63.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.26%. There are 63.70% institutions holding the Harrow Health Inc. stock share, with Opaleye Management Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 12.53% of the shares, roughly 3.77 million HROW shares worth $79.88 million.

Braidwell LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.82% or 1.45 million shares worth $30.74 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund. With 0.78 million shares estimated at $11.56 million under it, the former controlled 2.61% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund held about 1.78% of the shares, roughly 0.53 million shares worth around $8.0 million.