Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) Will Continue To Grow In 2023.

In the latest trading session, 0.82 million Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.32. With the company’s most recent per share price at $42.47 changed hands at -$0.98 or -2.27% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.80B. HWC’s current price is a discount, trading about -34.21% off its 52-week high of $57.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $31.02, which suggests the last value was 26.96% up since then. When we look at Hancock Whitney Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 610.86K.

Analysts gave the Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended HWC as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Hancock Whitney Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.27.

Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC) trade information

Instantly HWC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.98%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 43.73 on Tuesday, 07/18/23 subtracted -2.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.24%, with the 5-day performance at 1.98% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC) is 5.66% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.56 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $46.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 9.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HWC’s forecast low is $42.00 with $54.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -27.15% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1.11% for it to hit the projected low.

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hancock Whitney Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -15.73% over the past 6 months, a -10.54% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -8.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hancock Whitney Corporation will fall -18.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -25.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $360.32 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Hancock Whitney Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $358.43 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $365.64 million and $375.18 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -1.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -4.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Hancock Whitney Corporation earnings to increase by 14.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.00% per year.

HWC Dividends

Hancock Whitney Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 16 and October 20. The 2.76% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.20. It is important to note, however, that the 2.76% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.87% of Hancock Whitney Corporation shares while 84.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.80%. There are 84.06% institutions holding the Hancock Whitney Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 14.02% of the shares, roughly 12.07 million HWC shares worth $439.18 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.83% or 9.32 million shares worth $339.31 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Delaware Group Equity Funds V-Small Cap Value Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 2.82 million shares estimated at $138.69 million under it, the former controlled 3.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 3.08% of the shares, roughly 2.67 million shares worth around $131.08 million.