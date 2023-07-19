Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO): Growth Outlook And Performance Review

In the last trading session, 5.69 million Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.07. With the company’s per share price at $1.76 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.56% during last session, the market valuation stood at $448.64M. GEVO’s last price was a discount, traded about -111.93% off its 52-week high of $3.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.01, which suggests the last value was 42.61% up since then. When we look at Gevo Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.00 million.

Analysts gave the Gevo Inc. (GEVO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended GEVO as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Gevo Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $Geo Group Inc (The) REIT.

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) trade information

Instantly GEVO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.39%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.8600 on Tuesday, 07/18/23 subtracted -0.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.37%, with the 5-day performance at 5.39% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) is 12.82% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 42.04 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.56 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.85, meaning bulls need an upside of 69.91% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GEVO’s forecast low is $1.30 with $18.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -922.73% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 26.14% for it to hit the projected low.

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Gevo Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -15.38% over the past 6 months, a 27.27% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -8.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 57.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Gevo Inc. earnings to decrease by -46.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.00% per year.

GEVO Dividends

Gevo Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.83% of Gevo Inc. shares while 49.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 51.41%. There are 49.96% institutions holding the Gevo Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 11.29% of the shares, roughly 26.79 million GEVO shares worth $41.26 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.20% or 17.09 million shares worth $26.32 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 17.24 million shares estimated at $31.89 million under it, the former controlled 7.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.80% of the shares, roughly 6.64 million shares worth around $12.61 million.