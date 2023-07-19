Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ: CYN): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 2.3 million Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ:CYN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -2.16. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.92 changed hands at -$0.03 or -2.59% at last look, the market valuation stands at $32.00M. CYN’s current price is a discount, trading about -86.96% off its 52-week high of $1.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.58, which suggests the last value was 36.96% up since then. When we look at Cyngn Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 114.83K.

Analysts gave the Cyngn Inc. (CYN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CYN as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cyngn Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.19.

Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ:CYN) trade information

Instantly CYN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -11.39%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.0400 on Tuesday, 07/18/23 subtracted -2.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 36.80%, with the 5-day performance at -11.39% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ:CYN) is -23.21% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.18 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 87.73% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CYN’s forecast low is $5.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -986.96% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -443.48% for it to hit the projected low.

Cyngn Inc. (CYN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cyngn Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 21.25% over the past 6 months, a -9.68% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cyngn Inc. will fall -26.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -6.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1,052.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $370k. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Cyngn Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $620k.

The 2023 estimates are for Cyngn Inc. earnings to decrease by -109.20%.

CYN Dividends

Cyngn Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 10.

Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ:CYN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.63% of Cyngn Inc. shares while 53.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 54.14%. There are 53.26% institutions holding the Cyngn Inc. stock share, with Redpoint Management, Llc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 7.28% of the shares, roughly 2.46 million CYN shares worth $2.25 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.71% or 0.58 million shares worth $0.53 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.48 million shares estimated at $0.44 million under it, the former controlled 1.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.24% of the shares, roughly 80692.0 shares worth around $73591.0.