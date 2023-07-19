Could BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the last trading session, 4.86 million BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.33. With the company’s per share price at $0.08 changed hands at $0.0 or -2.56% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.16M. BIOL’s last price was a discount, traded about -7325.0% off its 52-week high of $5.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.06, which suggests the last value was 25.0% up since then. When we look at BIOLASE Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.91 million.

Analysts gave the BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BIOL as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. BIOLASE Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) trade information

Instantly BIOL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.18%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.0988 on Tuesday, 07/18/23 subtracted -2.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -87.71%, with the 5-day performance at -14.18% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) is 1.14% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.43 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.70, meaning bulls need an upside of 97.04% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BIOL’s forecast low is $0.10 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -12400.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -25.0% for it to hit the projected low.

BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BIOLASE Inc. will rise 94.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 98.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 23.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $15.36 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that BIOLASE Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $15.52 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $12.23 million and $10.65 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 25.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 45.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -61.70%. The 2023 estimates are for BIOLASE Inc. earnings to decrease by -47.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

BIOL Dividends

BIOLASE Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.47% of BIOLASE Inc. shares while 12.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.35%. There are 12.98% institutions holding the BIOLASE Inc. stock share, with Perkins Capital Management, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 3.19% of the shares, roughly 2.72 million BIOL shares worth $0.77 million.

AWM Investment Company, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.27% or 1.94 million shares worth $0.55 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.17 million shares estimated at $0.11 million under it, the former controlled 0.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.35% of the shares, roughly 92558.0 shares worth around $60162.0.