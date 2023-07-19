Corteva Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 1.76 million Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.80. With the company’s most recent per share price at $56.29 changing hands around $1.19 or 2.16% at last look, the market valuation stands at $39.43B. CTVA’s current price is a discount, trading about -21.57% off its 52-week high of $68.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $52.61, which suggests the last value was 6.54% up since then. When we look at Corteva Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.24 million.

Analysts gave the Corteva Inc. (CTVA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended CTVA as a Hold, 17 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Corteva Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.6.

Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) trade information

Instantly CTVA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.18%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 56.45 on Tuesday, 07/18/23 added 2.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.24%, with the 5-day performance at 4.18% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) is -1.64% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.43 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $69.87, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.44% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CTVA’s forecast low is $59.00 with $82.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -45.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -4.81% for it to hit the projected low.

Corteva Inc. (CTVA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Corteva Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -10.22% over the past 6 months, a 9.74% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Corteva Inc. will fall -2.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 16.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.5 billion. 17 analysts are of the opinion that Corteva Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $3.02 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.25 billion and $2.78 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -13.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Corteva Inc. earnings to decrease by -31.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.16% per year.

CTVA Dividends

Corteva Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August. The 1.09% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 1.09% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.