Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) Stock Forecast For 2023: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the last trading session, 17.56 million Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.68. With the company’s per share price at $104.59 changed hands at -$0.96 or -0.91% during last session, the market valuation stood at $24.93B. COIN’s last price was a discount, traded about -11.2% off its 52-week high of $116.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $31.55, which suggests the last value was 69.83% up since then. When we look at Coinbase Global Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 24.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.67 million.

Analysts gave the Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 6 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended COIN as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. Coinbase Global Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.01.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) trade information

Instantly COIN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 17.32%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 114.43 on Tuesday, 07/18/23 subtracted -0.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 195.54%, with the 5-day performance at 17.32% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) is 92.79% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 36.01 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.99 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $74.17, meaning bulls need a downside of -41.01% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, COIN’s forecast low is $27.00 with $200.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -91.22% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 74.18% for it to hit the projected low.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Coinbase Global Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 109.26% over the past 6 months, a 77.35% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Coinbase Global Inc. will rise 93.80%.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $170k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Coinbase Global Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $200k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $333.29k and $137.39k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -49.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 45.60%.

The 2023 estimates are for Coinbase Global Inc. earnings to decrease by -181.40%.

COIN Dividends

Coinbase Global Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.13% of Coinbase Global Inc. shares while 55.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 56.66%. There are 55.45% institutions holding the Coinbase Global Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 7.27% of the shares, roughly 13.58 million COIN shares worth $917.7 million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.49% or 12.12 million shares worth $867.32 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 7.87 million shares estimated at $531.85 million under it, the former controlled 4.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.38% of the shares, roughly 4.36 million shares worth around $154.33 million.