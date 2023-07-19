Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ: CSWC) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the latest trading session, 1.12 million Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.25. With the company’s most recent per share price at $21.11 changing hands around $0.07 or 0.36% at last look, the market valuation stands at $798.05M. CSWC’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.66% off its 52-week high of $21.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.15, which suggests the last value was 23.5% up since then. When we look at Capital Southwest Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 338.77K.

Analysts gave the Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended CSWC as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Capital Southwest Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.64.

Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) trade information

Instantly CSWC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.85%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 21.25 on Tuesday, 07/18/23 added 0.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 24.15%, with the 5-day performance at 2.85% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) is 10.72% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.38 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.05 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.56, meaning bulls need an upside of 2.09% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CSWC’s forecast low is $19.00 with $23.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -8.95% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 10.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Capital Southwest Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 14.38% over the past 6 months, a 12.66% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -0.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Capital Southwest Corporation will rise 30.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 25.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 97.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $38.87 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Capital Southwest Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $40.82 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $22.54 million and $25.64 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 72.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 59.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Capital Southwest Corporation earnings to decrease by -58.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.00% per year.

CSWC Dividends

Capital Southwest Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 07. The 10.27% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.16. It is important to note, however, that the 10.27% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.19% of Capital Southwest Corporation shares while 27.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 28.77%. There are 27.28% institutions holding the Capital Southwest Corporation stock share, with Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 2.23% of the shares, roughly 0.85 million CSWC shares worth $17.99 million.

Sanders Morris Harris LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.84% or 0.7 million shares worth $14.79 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco KBW High Div Yld Financial ETF and VanEck ETF Trust -VanEck BDC Income ETF. With 0.58 million shares estimated at $12.3 million under it, the former controlled 1.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust -VanEck BDC Income ETF held about 1.47% of the shares, roughly 0.51 million shares worth around $10.76 million.