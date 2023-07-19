BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ: BZFD): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 0.79 million BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.00. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.65 changing hands around $0.04 or 7.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $92.25M. BZFD’s current price is a discount, trading about -553.85% off its 52-week high of $4.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.49, which suggests the last value was 24.62% up since then. When we look at BuzzFeed Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.37 million.

Analysts gave the BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended BZFD as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. BuzzFeed Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) trade information

Instantly BZFD is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.86%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6700 on Tuesday, 07/18/23 added 7.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.79%, with the 5-day performance at 6.86% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) is 1.52% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.96 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.38 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 61.08% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BZFD’s forecast low is $1.50 with $2.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -207.69% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -130.77% for it to hit the projected low.

BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BuzzFeed Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -39.28% over the past 6 months, a 25.42% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BuzzFeed Inc. will rise 23.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 68.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -14.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $78.27 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that BuzzFeed Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $92.22 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $106.76 million and $103.73 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -26.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -11.10%.

The 2023 estimates are for BuzzFeed Inc. earnings to increase by 72.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 47.50% per year.

BZFD Dividends

BuzzFeed Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 08.

BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 43.31% of BuzzFeed Inc. shares while 38.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.43%. There are 38.79% institutions holding the BuzzFeed Inc. stock share, with NEA Management Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 11.49% of the shares, roughly 15.33 million BZFD shares worth $9.96 million.

General Atlantic, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.89% or 7.86 million shares worth $5.11 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2.11 million shares estimated at $1.37 million under it, the former controlled 1.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.26% of the shares, roughly 0.35 million shares worth around $0.23 million.