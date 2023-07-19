Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) In 2023: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 3.07 million Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.66. With the company’s per share price at $2.53 changed hands at $0.14 or 5.86% during last session, the market valuation stood at $527.05M. BFLY’s last price was a discount, traded about -244.66% off its 52-week high of $8.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.62, which suggests the last value was 35.97% up since then. When we look at Butterfly Network Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.94 million.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) trade information

Instantly BFLY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.45%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.64 on Tuesday, 07/18/23 added 5.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.85%, with the 5-day performance at 13.45% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) is 7.66% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 24.0 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.88 days.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Butterfly Network Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 4.12% over the past 6 months, a 23.81% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Butterfly Network Inc. will rise 11.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 44.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $18.01 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Butterfly Network Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $21.31 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $19.21 million and $19.62 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -6.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.60%.

The 2023 estimates are for Butterfly Network Inc. earnings to decrease by -352.80%.

BFLY Dividends

Butterfly Network Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 03.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.84% of Butterfly Network Inc. shares while 48.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 55.19%. There are 48.66% institutions holding the Butterfly Network Inc. stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.18% of the shares, roughly 12.75 million BFLY shares worth $29.32 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.79% or 12.05 million shares worth $29.65 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 9.37 million shares estimated at $17.61 million under it, the former controlled 5.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.04% of the shares, roughly 3.62 million shares worth around $8.89 million.