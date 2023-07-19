Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ: BDRX) Stock Forecast for 2023 with -4539701.8% Downside

In the latest trading session, 1.56 million Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 2.07. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $5.55 changing hands around $0.72 or 14.91% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.95M. BDRXâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -29881.98% off its 52-week high of $1664.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.51, which suggests the last value was 36.76% up since then. When we look at Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plcâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 232.24K.

Analysts gave the Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended BDRX as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plcâ€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) trade information

Instantly BDRX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 11.90%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.33 on Tuesday, 07/18/23 added 14.91% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -98.24%, with the 5-day performance at 11.90% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) is -22.92% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 41340.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.37 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $251959.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 100.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BDRXâ€™s forecast low is $251959.00 with $251959.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -4539701.8% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -4539701.8% for it to hit the projected low.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $240k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plcâ€™s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2019 will be $370k.

BDRX Dividends

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX)â€™s Major holders

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.00% or 591.0 shares worth $3309.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.

With 370.0 shares estimated at $2072.0 under it, the former controlled 0.00% of total outstanding shares.