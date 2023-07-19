AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AVDX) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the last trading session, 5.26 million AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.52. With the company’s per share price at $12.00 changed hands at $0.36 or 3.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.39B. AVDX’s last price was a premium, traded about 1.17% off its 52-week high of $11.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.23, which suggests the last value was 48.08% up since then. When we look at AvidXchange Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.15 million.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) trade information

Instantly AVDX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.57%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 12.34 on Tuesday, 07/18/23 added 3.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 20.72%, with the 5-day performance at 12.57% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) is 10.50% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.82 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.36 days.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AvidXchange Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 13.53% over the past 6 months, a 29.17% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.60%.

The 2023 estimates are for AvidXchange Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 80.60%.

AVDX Dividends

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 02.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.82% of AvidXchange Holdings Inc. shares while 71.50% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.17%. There are 71.50% institutions holding the AvidXchange Holdings Inc. stock share, with Bain Capital Venture Investors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 8.93% of the shares, roughly 17.98 million AVDX shares worth $140.24 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.27% or 14.63 million shares worth $114.11 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund. With 3.64 million shares estimated at $36.19 million under it, the former controlled 1.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund held about 1.73% of the shares, roughly 3.44 million shares worth around $38.27 million.