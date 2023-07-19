Are Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) Shares Worth Your Money In 2023?

In the last trading session, 15.57 million Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.11. With the company’s per share price at $10.06 changed hands at -$0.13 or -1.28% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.31B. JOBY’s last price was a discount, traded about -19.09% off its 52-week high of $11.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.15, which suggests the last value was 68.69% up since then. When we look at Joby Aviation Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.96 million.

Analysts gave the Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended JOBY as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Joby Aviation Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.15.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) trade information

Instantly JOBY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.40%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 10.96 on Tuesday, 07/18/23 subtracted -1.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 200.30%, with the 5-day performance at 0.40% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) is 26.86% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 47.34 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.52 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -25.75% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, JOBY’s forecast low is $5.00 with $11.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -9.34% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 50.3% for it to hit the projected low.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Joby Aviation Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 138.95% over the past 6 months, a -54.55% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 20.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Joby Aviation Inc. will fall -66.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -7.10% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Joby Aviation Inc. earnings to decrease by -46.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -11.81% per year.

JOBY Dividends

Joby Aviation Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 41.74% of Joby Aviation Inc. shares while 30.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 52.74%. There are 30.73% institutions holding the Joby Aviation Inc. stock share, with Capricorn Investment Group LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 6.49% of the shares, roughly 40.96 million JOBY shares worth $177.75 million.

Intel Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.41% or 40.44 million shares worth $175.51 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 7.65 million shares estimated at $25.62 million under it, the former controlled 1.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.02% of the shares, roughly 6.41 million shares worth around $21.47 million.