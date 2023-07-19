Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APRE): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the last trading session, 1.78 million Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.89. With the company’s per share price at $3.50 changed hands at $0.28 or 8.57% during last session, the market valuation stood at $13.86M. APRE’s last price was a discount, traded about -637.14% off its 52-week high of $25.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.78, which suggests the last value was 20.57% up since then. When we look at Aprea Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.55K.

Analysts gave the Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended APRE as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Aprea Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.42.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) trade information

Instantly APRE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 17.85%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.20 on Tuesday, 07/18/23 added 8.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -47.13%, with the 5-day performance at 17.85% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) is 2.64% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 25600.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.59 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 75.86% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, APRE’s forecast low is $9.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -471.43% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -157.14% for it to hit the projected low.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Aprea Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -64.99% over the past 6 months, a 85.35% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Aprea Therapeutics Inc. will rise 98.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 35.80% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -33.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Aprea Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -94.90%.

APRE Dividends

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.06% of Aprea Therapeutics Inc. shares while 14.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.38%. There are 14.59% institutions holding the Aprea Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with AIGH Capital Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 9.25% of the shares, roughly 0.34 million APRE shares worth $1.53 million.

Sio Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.50% or 0.28 million shares worth $1.24 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 9375.0 shares estimated at $62062.0 under it, the former controlled 0.25% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.14% of the shares, roughly 5187.0 shares worth around $26609.0.