AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the last trading session, 1.32 million AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.52. With the company’s per share price at $0.35 changed hands at -$0.01 or -2.16% during last session, the market valuation stood at $56.48M. APPH’s last price was a discount, traded about -1157.14% off its 52-week high of $4.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.32, which suggests the last value was 8.57% up since then. When we look at AppHarvest Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.06 million.

Analysts gave the AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended APPH as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. AppHarvest Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.24.

AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) trade information

Instantly APPH was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -18.85%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4000 on Tuesday, 07/18/23 subtracted -2.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -37.79%, with the 5-day performance at -18.85% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) is -12.43% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.93 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 53.33% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, APPH’s forecast low is $0.75 with $0.75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -114.29% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -114.29% for it to hit the projected low.

AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for AppHarvest Inc. will rise 14.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 30.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 187.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $15.3 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that AppHarvest Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $4 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.36 million and $1.2 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 251.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 233.30%.

The 2023 estimates are for AppHarvest Inc. earnings to increase by 3.00%.

APPH Dividends

AppHarvest Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 01 and August 07.

AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.02% of AppHarvest Inc. shares while 22.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 27.10%. There are 22.49% institutions holding the AppHarvest Inc. stock share, with Alyeska Investment Group, L.p. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 5.91% of the shares, roughly 9.17 million APPH shares worth $5.62 million.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.42% or 8.4 million shares worth $5.14 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 2.35 million shares estimated at $1.34 million under it, the former controlled 1.52% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.09% of the shares, roughly 1.69 million shares worth around $1.72 million.