Analyzing Prologis Inc.(NYSE: PLD) Stock as a Disaster or Opportunity

In the last trading session, 6.39 million Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.99. With the company’s per share price at $124.00 changed hands at -$3.98 or -3.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $113.79B. PLD’s last price was a discount, traded about -11.98% off its 52-week high of $138.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $98.03, which suggests the last value was 20.94% up since then. When we look at Prologis Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.09 million.

Analysts gave the Prologis Inc. (PLD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended PLD as a Hold, 19 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Prologis Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD) trade information

Instantly PLD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.63%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 129.75 on Tuesday, 07/18/23 subtracted -3.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.00%, with the 5-day performance at 0.63% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD) is 1.87% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.78 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.54 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $142.35, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.89% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PLD’s forecast low is $128.00 with $170.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -37.1% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -3.23% for it to hit the projected low.

Prologis Inc. (PLD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Prologis Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 1.72% over the past 6 months, a 6.20% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -5.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Prologis Inc. will rise 22.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -55.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 38.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.69 billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Prologis Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $1.72 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.09 billion and $1.13 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 54.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 52.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 6.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Prologis Inc. earnings to increase by 7.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -6.05% per year.

PLD Dividends

Prologis Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 17 and October 23. The 2.81% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 3.48. It is important to note, however, that the 2.81% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.32% of Prologis Inc. shares while 95.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.68%. There are 95.37% institutions holding the Prologis Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 13.25% of the shares, roughly 122.34 million PLD shares worth $15.17 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.90% or 91.44 million shares worth $11.34 billion as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2023 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 41.16 million shares estimated at $5.1 billion under it, the former controlled 4.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.04% of the shares, roughly 28.06 million shares worth around $3.48 billion.